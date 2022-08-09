Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

According to CryptoCompare, "Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it's primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued "ANW", the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token "

