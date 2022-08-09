ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of ANIP opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

