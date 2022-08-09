Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

