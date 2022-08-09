Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.