Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.93% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $157,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

NASDAQ APEN opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

