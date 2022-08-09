AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATR. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $107.07. 3,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,200. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $8,946,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

