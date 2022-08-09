Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ACA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.95. 2,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

See Also

