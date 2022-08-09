Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Argo Group International Stock Up 1.9 %

ARGO stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Argo Group International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

