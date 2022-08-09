Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get Arko alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arko

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arko

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.