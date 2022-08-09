Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,688. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 128.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.