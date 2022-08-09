Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Asensus Surgical Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.56.
Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asensus Surgical stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
