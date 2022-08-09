ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

ASGN Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.