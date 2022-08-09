Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Technology updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.89 EPS.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

Aspen Technology stock traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 21.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 270.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.