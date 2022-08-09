Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.84-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIZ opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

