Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.