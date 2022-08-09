Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.00 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

