Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,246. The company has a market cap of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASUR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

