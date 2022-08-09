Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.