Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 89,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,723. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $425.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.