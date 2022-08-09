ATB Capital Boosts NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital to $15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 35,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.