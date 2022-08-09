Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AUB opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,604,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.