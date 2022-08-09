Audius (AUDIO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.12 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Audius has a market capitalization of $298.78 million and $13.12 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

