Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 62 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,318,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.