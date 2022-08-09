Aurora Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,549.00 (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $109,549.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,287.60 or 0.99993135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00176681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

