Aurox (URUS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $290,666.00

Aurox (URUS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $24.88 or 0.00107924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $290,666.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,067.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064128 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

