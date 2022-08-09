Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

ADSK stock opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

