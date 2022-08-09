Automata Network (ATA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.39 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $35.07 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.