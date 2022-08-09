Automata Network (ATA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.39 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $35.07 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Automata Network Coin Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
