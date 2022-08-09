Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Down 15.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,413,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 990,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$76.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.