Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,297. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

