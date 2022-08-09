AXPR (AXPR) One Day Volume Hits $10,131.00

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $10,131.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

