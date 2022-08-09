Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of Azenta stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 797,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $124.79.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
