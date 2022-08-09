B. Riley Cuts Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target to $49.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 707,663 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after buying an additional 392,230 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Franchise Group by 298.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

