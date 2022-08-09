B. Riley Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $37.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

RVLV traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 62,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

