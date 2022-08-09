Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 11.6 %
NYSE:BW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $642.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
