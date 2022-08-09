Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE BW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 894,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $660.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.