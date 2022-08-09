Baby Doge Coin Hits One Day Volume of $17.35 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $193.52 million and $17.35 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.