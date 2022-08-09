Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

BCPT stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £825.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.48. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

