Bancreek Capital Management LP Buys 5,967 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

HSY stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

