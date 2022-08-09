Bancreek Capital Management LP Buys 7,894 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 3.6% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BDX traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.24. 24,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

