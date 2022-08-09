Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

