Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.09. 16,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. The firm has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.82. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.