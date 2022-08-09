Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.9 %

ALB stock opened at $244.84 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.30.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

