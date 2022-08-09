Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

