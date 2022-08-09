Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

