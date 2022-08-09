Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.