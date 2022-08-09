Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,482 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

