Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

