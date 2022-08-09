Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.77 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

