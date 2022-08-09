Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.