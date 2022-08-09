Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 183,404 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vertiv by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vertiv by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 432.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.